Russian Hackers targeting vulnerable home networks

JOPLIN, Mo. — With millions of employees still working from home due to the coronavirus, Russian hackers appear to be targeting home networks that could be vulnerable.

Technology company Symantec has identified dozens of attacks targeting American networks.

Working at home could pair a laptop with strong security measures with a home network that’s wide open.

So home users should think twice before allowing a new program access.

John Motazedi, SNC2, said, “Typically at home you’ll say I trust this network – there’s usually a pop up on your computer that says do you trust this network and you say, this is my home. Of course I trust it. And the problem is that actually opens it to perhaps getting compromised from internally. From one of your machines inside your house.”

You should be sure to download any security updates at home and consult the I.T. Department if you spot something suspicious.