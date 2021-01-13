Rise continues in Joplin’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers

Administrative worker Sander Edmondson, left, hands a COVID-19 testing kit to a woman at a testing site in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Hospitals in central and Southern California are quickly running out of intensive care unit beds for coronavirus patients and state officials are poised to extend the strictest stay-at-home orders there as conditions worsen before the post-holiday surge hits. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The rise continued in COVID-19 hospitalization numbers over the last week at Joplin hospitals, comprising of Freeman, Mercy, and Landmark. As of Monday, January 12, there is a 94-hospitalization occupancy of COVID-19 patients in Joplin’s hospitals. This is three more than the occupancy number from last week on Monday, January 5.

This number reflects the number of patients currently being treated with COVID-19 at the three previously mentioned hospitals. The 94-hospital occupancy includes residents outside Joplin city limits. As of January 12, there are 29 Joplin residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is the same number from Tuesday last week.

According to the Joplin COVID-19 Dashboard, last updated Tuesday, January 12 at 10 p.m., there have been a total of 5,110 deaths due to the Coronavirus in Joplin. The city currently has 266 actives cases, 4,743 inactive cases, and 100 deaths from COVID-19. There have been 500 new cases in the last day, 299 in the last seven days, and 556 in the last 14 days.

Those ages 20 to 29 are in the age group with the most COVID-19 cases in Joplin, with 1082 cases. Age group of those 30-39 have the second-highest number—with 732 cases—and those under 20 are close behind, with 729 cases in Joplin.

Joplin is still in phase 1A of vaccine distribution, which allows long-term care facility residents and staff, as well as healthcare workers, the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Many are already receiving their second dose. Following this first phase is phase 1B, which allows high-risk individuals ages 18 to 64 and anyone age 65 or older, in addition to first responders and essential workers, the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. After that, the vaccines will be distributed to the remainder of the population.