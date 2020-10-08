PSU sees continued decline in covid-19 cases

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg State continues to see a decline in covid-19 cases. Over the past seven days, 32 students were tested at the Bryant Student Health Center on campus.

Four of those tests came back positive and another eight tests are pending. Three students are in isolation at this time and about 50 students are in quarantine.

Among the faculty and staff, there are only 2 new positive cases, with 2 in isolation and none in quarantine. Since the university started tracking numbers in March, 17 faculty and staff have reported infections and 37 have had to quarantine.