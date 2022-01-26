PSU releases first COVID report since winter break

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg State University is providing an update on their current COVID figures as they continue the Spring semester.

After resuming coursework on the 18th, PSU is reporting the following figures for the period of January 19th to the 25th:

92 students showed COVID-like symptoms Of those 92, 50 tested positive Of those 50, 36 are in isolation

students showed COVID-like symptoms 7 faculty/staff members tested positive

faculty/staff members tested positive 22 COVID-19 vaccines administered by the health center Most were booster doses

COVID-19 vaccines administered by the health center 37 COVID-19 boosters administered on Jan. 24th by an on-campus CHCSEK clinic

Rita Girth, Director of Operations for the Bryant Student Health Center noted that only health center numbers are reported in regards to positive COVID-19 cases. Isolation figures can also vary depending on where students were tested and when they reported their tests to the Crawford County Health Department.

Quarantine numbers are managed solely by the Crawford County Health Department. Numbers change daily.