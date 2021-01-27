PSU releases current COVID cases

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Weekly reporting resumes today, the week following the start of the spring semester on Jan. 19.

For the week leading up to January 27, the Bryant Student Health Center administered 28 tests to symptomatic patients, with 11 positives. Currently 27 students are in isolation, and approximately 70 are in quarantine as close contacts to infected people.

In the same time period, four faculty and staff reported infections, and four reported being close contacts to an infected person. Of those, two each remain in isolation and quarantine. Since the onset of the pandemic, 54 faculty and staff have reported infections, and 99 have had to quarantine as close contacts to infected people.

In advance of the semester, Bryant Student Health Center tested every student moving into a residence hall. A total of 580 students were tested with 12 positives. NCAA-mandated weekly testing of in-season athletes continues.

COVID-19 Case Manager Taylor Panczer noted that the only tested/positive numbers the university can reliably report are those from the Bryant Student Health Center. She also said that isolation and quarantine numbers could differ between reporting agencies due to student being tested elsewhere and then later reporting as PSU students via the Crawford County Health Department. Numbers change daily.