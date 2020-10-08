PSU makes changes to Spring Break

PITTSBURG, Ks — Pittsburg State has made changes to the Spring calendar in order to mitigate the spread of covid-19 on campus and in the community.

The Spring semester will start as scheduled on January 19th. But Spring Break, which was originally scheduled for the week of March 22nd, has now been moved to the end of the Spring semester, which is the week of May 10th.

Dead week will be the week of April 26th and finals week will be the week of May 3rd. Spring commencement has now been moved to May 7th and 8th.