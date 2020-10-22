Program helping Kansans avoid evictions

GALENA, Ks. — A program is available to Kansans to help with rental assistance during the covid-19 pandemic.

The Kansas Eviction Prevention Program is designed to decrease evictions and increase housing stability by assisting landlords and tenants who are facing financial hardship due to coronavirus.

If eligible, applicants can receive up to $5,000 to go towards delinquent payments as far back as April 1st.

Approved tenants are eligible for a maximum of nine months of assistance, that does not exceed $5,000 per household.

Local residents are being encouraged to apply for this program as many Southeast Kansans have been impacted financially from the virus.

Ashley Groves, City Council Member, Galena, said, “We hear a lot of what’s gone on and I think a lot of people have been blessed to at least have some income coming in still during this tough time. But we do have a lot of renters in the city. And so I hope that they will realize the opportunity and look into what they need to do to be selected for it.”

For more information or how to apply, follow the link below.

https://kshousingcorp.org/eviction-prevention-program/