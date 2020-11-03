Polar Bear Express in Webb City to focus on a drive thru option

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Four States holiday favorite is switching routes this year. The Polar Bear Express in Webb City will focus on a drive thru option, instead of the traditional trolley ride.

Last year, more than 4,000 people took the Christmas ride. It’s a number that prompted concerns with coronavirus risks for both passengers and trolley volunteers.

Carl Francis, WC City Administrator, said, “Kind of looked at the option of selling less tickets – you know that would have brought the number down. If we cut that in half, that would have brought the number down to 2,000. We just thought not enough people would be able to enjoy – because we’d have to shut off the park roads in order for the trolley to run.”

Lights are now staged along Dawson Drive and Pennsylvania Avenue throughout King Jack Park.