Parsons Public Library back open after closing for pandemic

PARSONS, Ks. — Businesses are continuing to open months after the pandemic first started.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the Parsons Public Library closed it’s doors.

Samantha Graven, Library Director, said, “The library’s a very busy place, the board felt like for everyone concerned, that closing the library at that time was the right decision.”

And they switched to an online only library.

“We did make for sure we had our online resources available, our digital services, but then in May when the staff came back, that’s when we started the curbside service.”

Now after seven months, they’re ready to open back up again. They’re focusing on their new grab-n-go service.

“We only have four public adult computers, so for teens 11 and up there’s only four available for 30 minutes.”

“We cleared out the library tables and furniture, the process there was that quick grab and go and no just loitering in the library.”

20 at a time, patrons can go into the library for 30 minute periods. After nearly seven months of the doors being closed, the community is excited to have the library open again.

Nancy Cunningham, Parsons Resident, said, “I like to come and get my books, pick them up and bring them back, and their girls are always excellent, their ladies are always excellent.”

Even if it’s just for a little bit.

“It’s wonderful, our community is very supportive of the library. We serve a purpose in our community, and the fact of having the building closed, not being able to come in and browse the shelves has been very frustrating and we understand that,” said Graven.