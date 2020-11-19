Parsons looking to extend mask ordinance

PARSONS, Ks. — The city of Parsons is looking to extend their mask ordinance. Originally the current policy was established back in July following Kansas Governor Kelly’s own mask policy for the state.

Right now the ordinance is set to expire in the beginning of December. Mayor Perez is looking to make sure that they can extend it at the upcoming vote.

Jeff Perez, Mayor of Parsons, said, “I feel confident that we’re going to extend it, I’m going to extend it, my vote will be there, I can’t speak for the other commissioners, but I do believe it will get a lot of support on it.”

Mayor Perez says that the city has had a high business compliance rate at 94%. So far only one citation has been handed out to citizens according to police.