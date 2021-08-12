Parson to Missourians: Take ‘personal responsibility’ and get vaccinated

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says more than 200,000 people have received their COVID vaccines since the state announced its Vaccine Incentive Program. He says that is good news but is encouraging more Missourians to roll up their sleeves.

“We understand some are hesitant towards getting the vaccine but now is the time to step up and take personal responsibility to protect yourself and loved ones by getting vaccinated,” said Gov. Parson.

The state of Missouri reported as of Wednesday that 49.6% of the total population has initiated the vaccination process; 42.4% of the total population has completed the vaccination process.

Gov. Parson says there is nearly a 50% increase over the daily and weekly vaccination rates from before the program was announced.

Gov. Parson said he is encouraged by the attention the incentive program has brought. He says more and more conversations between residents and their medical professionals about getting the vaccine.

More than 450,000 people have entered the Vaccine Incentive Program. The first drawing is Friday. Those who enter can win $10,000 or scholarship money.

Gov. Parson also announced $15 million in funding to help the state’s healthcare systems with staffing shortages. He said that will help them care for more patients.

Another $15 million will go towards antibody infusion centers.