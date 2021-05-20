Parson lifts all COVID-related restrictions in nearly every county

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson has called for all COVID-related restrictions to be lifted in all but one Missouri county.

Parson said 113 out of 114 counties, including the City of St. Louis “has now seen 13 consecutive weeks of stable COVID-19 case counts, and nine consecutive weeks of suspected and confirmed hospitalizations below 800 patients.”

He is proud of the way Missouri handled the pandemic.

“Since the beginning, we have upheld our Missouri values of limited government and local control,” Parson said in a Facebook post.

Greene County is the one county not included in this restriction lift.