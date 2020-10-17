JOPLIN, Mo. — Being tired of the pandemic isn’t something you’re facing alone. It’s actually called pandemic fatigue.

Mindy Miller, Clinical Social Worker, said, “It’s just not a lot of fun”

We’ve been living with the coronavirus for over nine months now. And people are getting tired of it and want to get their lives back on track.

Carla Arnall, Resident of Joplin, said, “I think that just overtime, ok this is just like the same thing that we did yesterday, and so you’re just try to find a way to do it better or to make it more simple, because at some point you have to start living and doing the things you do all the time. You just can’t completely step away from everything.”

This has caused people around the world to develop “pandemic fatigue”. Which can in turn, cause second waves of infection and increased covid rates.

“People have decided, do I really want to live not seeing my friends again in person, and I’m just going to throw caution to the wind, still be somewhat cautious, I think the longer it goes on, people are just kinda getting tired of it,” said Miller.

To combat this, experts recommend people find some way to establish normalcy in their lives.

“I’ve heard of ladies getting together and drinking coffee in the mornings on like a Zoom call or wine together in the evenings, and everyone’s got their kids running around in the background, but at least they’re reaching out and making a connection.”

While addressing that they’re going through something drastic no one has experienced before. Normal friend groups may all be occupied with a similar thought.

“Everyone’s going through something all at the same time. You don’t have your supportive friends who are there, because they all have it going on, and they can help you, so everyone is in the same boat.”

So it’s important to make sure you’re reaching out to others if you or someone else may need help.

“I not only need people to reach out to me, but I also need to be reaching out to other people, if I haven’t heard from someone from my friend group in a couple of weeks, do check in, do ask them the hard questions.”