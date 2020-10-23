Ozark Center hosting stress and coping event

JOPLIN, Mo. — The pandemic has created a lot of stress for people–in some cases leading to mental health issues.

The Ozark Center is hosting a stress and coping connect event. They’re helping people learn how to identify what causes their stress and how to use quick relaxation and mindfulness techniques.

The event will also discuss the importance of self-care and the effects that stress causes to your physical and mental health.

John Blake, Community Crisis Team Lead, said, “This is specifically to connect people with each other so we want healthy connections you know, we want to provide the education and get the to connect with each other. So even after we’re gone, they have each other.”

The Zoom meeting will be on every Tuesday and Thursday during October and November at 6:00 p.m. For more information on how to join, follow the link below.