Over $7-million in covid-19 relief distributed so far in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — More than $7-million dollars in covid-19 relief funding has been distributed in Crawford County.

During Tuesday’s Pittsburg City Commission meeting, State Representative Monica Murnan provided an update on the Spark Program.

Murnan said in round one of the program, $7.8 million was distributed throughout Crawford County. The county will now enter round two of the program, which focuses on economic development and connectivity.

Round three will address housing insecurity, public health, essential needs, business resiliency, and workforce support.