Open Air Interviews held Friday at Memorial Hall

JOPLIN, Mo. — Most job interviews are held inside an office, but this week there’s a different option in Joplin.

They’ve been taking place on the parking lot of Memorial Hall. And in some cases, job seekers didn’t have to leave the comfort of their own vehicles to do so.

It was all part of the Workforce Development’s open air interviews. Friday’s host employer was La-Z-Boy Midwest of Neosho. Their Director of Human Resources, Danny Snow, says he doesn’t mind coming to the applicant, if it means filling any of the furniture manufacturer’s openings.

Danny Snow, La-Z-Boy Midwest Director of Human Resources, said, “And we visit with them and give them on the spot job offer so they can come in and start work at La-Z-Boy right way.”

Snow says the company has about a hundred openings to fill within the next month. Those positions range from production and logistics to safety. If you couldn’t make it to an interview Friday, but would like to apply for a job with that company, follow the link below.

www.La-z-boy.com