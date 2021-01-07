Oklahoma launches vaccination scheduling portal

OKLAHOMA — The Oklahoma vaccine scheduler portal is now up and running.

People living in the sooner state can schedule their covid-19 vaccination appointment through the portal. Availability depends on vaccine supply. As of this afternoon, more than 180,000 Oklahomans have registered to see when they’ll be eligible to receive the vaccine.

More than 4,000 of those registered are in the priority one group. Around 97,000 are in the priority 2 group. 27,000 vaccine appointments have officially been scheduled so far.

If you’re interested, we have the vaccination portal below.

https://vaccinate.oklahoma.gov/