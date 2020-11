OKLAHOMA — Bars and restaurants must close by 11 and masks are required in the state of Oklahoma–all part of the governor’s new mandate.

Restaurants must have their tables six feet apart or use sanitized dividers. All bars and restaurants must close by 11 p.m., however drive thru and curbside service can stay open.

All of this will be effective starting Thursday this week. And masks are required all the time at state offices–employees and visitors.