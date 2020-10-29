New study shows single use facemasks harmful to the environment

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A study from University College in London says single use facemasks are having harmful effects on the environment.

Facemasks are often made of chemical compounds like styrofoam and polyester that take anywhere from 20 to 500 years to break down. They can also become a choking hazard for small animals and transmit covid-19 to people who come across the mask.

It’s recommended instead to use reusable cloth masks that can be washed several times, but to avoid the ones with disposable filters since the filters are made with similar material as the single use facemask.