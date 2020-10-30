New resource available to help people eat healthy during the pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new resource is available to help people eat healthy during the pandemic.

The USDA has a new database with guidelines and precautions to help people with nutrition. In the guide they focus on what people should buy, how much they should buy and safety tips to follow while cooking.

In some cases, healthier food does cost a little more. But buying healthier foods with a longer shelf life will help with that.

Shannon Linder, Registered Dietician, said, “I always encourage people to not feel like they have to choose organic or fresh, that they can go with a more economical way to get fruits and vegetables as frozen and canned cause we want people to eat more fruits and vegetables however you can get them.”

To see the USDA’s Guidelines follow the link below.

https://www.choosemyplate.gov/coronavirus