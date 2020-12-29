Neosho sees decreased economic impact of holiday tourney

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Holiday Classic is going to look a little different this year.

There are only 6 boys teams making up this year’s tournament, due to covid concerns. Usually there are 24 boys and girls teams.

That means about 240 kids and their families would come to the tournament. This drop in participants means restaurants and hotels will have a decrease in revenue. Schools from surrounding areas and states wanted to keep their students safe due to the outbreak of cases.

Lakin Larimore, Branco, said, “We were disappointed that, you know going into it, we knew that wouldn’t have probably as much significant impact, but we’re hoping that we still have great attendance and it may not be the full impact but hopefully it’s still something that will help.”

If you want to support the teams, the games are already underway at the Neosho High School gym and will continue Tuesday.