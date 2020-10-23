Neosho educator receives award for work during pandemic

NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho teacher has been chosen for the McDonald’s Teach it Forward Outstanding Educator Award.

George Washington Carver Elementary School Teacher Michelle Allen was chosen for going above and beyond during the pandemic. 800 educators from all over the country were nominated for the award.

Honorees are chosen for showing dedication to students and contributing to the improvement of education during the most challenging times.

Satotha Burr Principal at George Washington Carver Elementary, said, “She was chosen to be a 3rd grade virtual teacher and she took that and ran with it. She has researched and has gone above and beyond with the challenges that she faces today. Providing this she has gone above and beyond with that area as well.”

Allen will win a $100 Visa gift card, a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator t-shirt and other prizes.