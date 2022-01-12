UPDATE: Fort Scott USD 234 latest district to cancel class in wave of COVID related closings

Update

FREDONIA, Kans. — Fort Scott USD 234 is now the latest district to cancel school for the remainder of the week – 1/13/22 – 1/14/22.

Remote learning will not take place and activities scheduled from the 13th through the 15th have been canceled.

These two days will count as snow days.

Update

FREDONIA, Kans. — Fredonia USD 484 canceled school for the remainder of the week – 1/13/22 – 1/14/22.

The district says there will be no practices from the 13th through the 16th with ONLY high school practices taking place back again on Monday.

Update

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City School District canceled school for the remainder of the week – 1/13/22 – 1/14/22.

Activities and practices for extracurriculars WILL continue as previously scheduled.

Thursday will be an Alternative Method of Instruction for students and staff – work will be available online.

Buildings are to be deep cleaned.

Update

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — Northeast USD 246 canceled school for the remainder of the week – 1/13/22 – 1/14/22.

Activities and practices for extracurriculars have also been cancelled.

Northeast will continue class January 18th. The district says the missed days will be counted as snow days and will be made up.

Update

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg Community Schools canceled school for the remainder of the week – 1/13/22 – 1/14/22.

Superintendent Mr. Richard Proffitt said in a release that due to the high number of staff testing positive, and lack of substitutes the district will cancel schooling until next Tuesday.

Online work will not be required of students during the cancellation.

(KSNF/KODE) – Neosho R-5 Schools have made the decision to cancel school for the remainder of the week.

School will resume on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 due to the MLK Jr. holiday on Monday.

As of Tuesday, January 11th, 123 NSD team members were out due to illness and the school cancellation is aimed at helping staff recuperate.

Not all illnesses are COVID-19 and Neosho has not reached it’s COVID-19 percentage to cancel classes, but there are enough absences due to other illnesses that are affecting classrooms.

Virtual classes are also canceled.

Carthage R-9 Schools are also seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases and quarantines among the district and have decided to start “AMI Days” Wednesday through Friday (Jan 12-14).

AMI is “alternative methods of instructions” or virtual classes.

More than 100 teachers and staff were out Tuesday, which lead to the decision.

Due to the MLK Jr. Day holiday on Monday, school will resume on Tuesday, January 18th.

As of Tuesday, January 11th, Joplin R-8 Schools have 11% staff absences, 16% student absences.

The district does not intend to close, but are watching illness levels closely.

Sarcoxie R-2 Schools is switching to AMI days Wednesday through Friday as well.

Schools are at 83% attendance as of Tuesday, January 11th and are having trouble finding substitute teachers to fill the need.

Miami Public Schools in northeast Oklahoma is switching to distance learning the remainder of the week.

Classes will resume January 18th, due to Monday’s holiday.

Diamond R-4 Schools will still be in session.

Only 8 students are COVID positive and only 1 staff member is COVID positive. Both figures are less than 1% of the population.

College Heights Christian School will remain in-person, but COVID-19 protocols like masks and separate groupings will be put back in place.

Joplin Area Catholic Schools are still doing well case-wise, and will remain in-person and on campus.

Only a handle of positive cases have been identified in the school system.

Pittsburg Schools will stay in-person and are closely monitoring the situation.

Still in-session and monitoring the situation: Carl Junction, Seneca, McDonald County.

This page will be updated as more information comes in.