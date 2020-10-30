NEO A&M cancels annual high school basketball tournament

NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College cancels the annual high school basketball tournament.

NEO has hosted the tournament for the last 75 years and it is the college’s biggest recruiting event of the year–drawing a large crowd.

It is for that reason–and the increases in covid-19 cases in the region, that administration has decided to cancel the event. NEO President Kyle Stafford says based on CDC recommendations, an event of this magnitude would be in the highest risk category.