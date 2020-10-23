MU Extension helps with covid tracking

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A local health department gets some help for a new covid-19 tracking system.

The University of Missouri Extension has partnered with the Jasper County Health Department to create a new dashboard.

Jasper is now the second of 10 counties that Mizzou is creating dashboards for — free of charge.

The new dashboard will help create a visual depiction of covid-19 demographics throughout the county.

Tony Moehr, Jasper County Health Department, said, “I think it’s important for people to see the information to just know what’s going on in their community. You know I think there’s a lot of discussion of accuracy of things, and I think in our community we can attest to the accuracy.”

Cases can be broken down by age and gender, active and inactive cases and overall trends for Jasper County.