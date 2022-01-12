MSSU updates mask guidelines, cancels MLK celebration

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern State University is changing their mask policy in wake of the recent COVID-19 surge.

Students will be asked to wear masks within classrooms at the school for this Spring 2022 semester.

We will continue to mask in the classrooms as we start back this spring semester. As we start the Spring 2022 semester, COVID-19 cases in our area have been on the rise but our overarching goals remain the same – to prioritize the health and wellbeing of our Lion family while providing an engaging, high-quality educational experience for our students. Missouri Southern State University Officials

In addition to the mask update, the MLK celebration planned for Monday has been canceled.

The Dr. Al Cade Beacon of Hope Awards for volunteer service will be announced at a later date, MSSU added.

The school says you can find their latest COVID guidance information here.