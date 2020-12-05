More masks arrive for SWMO schools

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new set of masks has arrived for schools in Southwest Missouri.

Roughly 100,000 face coverings were delivered to the Joplin Food and Nutrition Services building Friday. This is now the third round of masks delivered to the facility thanks to an allotment from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

These masks are meant to serve the students and staff working in Joplin and other Southwest Missouri school districts.

David Pettit, Joplin Schools Director of Facilities, said, “This is one will help take us I believe through the winter time and after we either just prior to the Christmas break or just after the Christmas break, these will be distributed to students as far as the need they would have within the buildings and I’m hoping that will take us to early spring.”

The masks will be passed out on Monday and Tuesday to the surrounding school districts.