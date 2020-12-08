More Four State residents opting to shop local this year

JOPLIN, Mo. — The major shopping days have come and gone, but it doesn’t mean people are shopping any less than they usually do.

It’s true many of the major deals have come and gone, but this is actually many local stores time to shine. In fact small businesses in the Four States are noticing an increase in presence in their stores.

Julie Bollin, Blush Boutique Owner, said, “I think everybody’s out to have fun and see what kind of good deals they could get.”

While the major shopping holidays like Black Friday have come and gone, some businesses may have noticed a drop off in shoppers. But this isn’t the case for many local stores.

“We’ve really picked up lately, I think everyone realizes Christmas is around the corner and panicking and needing to get gifts.”

This is the time of year when they’re starting to notice an increase in their shoppers, and taking their stores online has only helped.

“We’ve had a lot of people online and we were delivering and shipping, people would meet us outside, we’d walk it to the curb, but we’ve had both actually, a lot of in store online.”

People are making an effort this year to shop in their communities. In a time where many of those mom and pop stores need the help due to the pandemic.

“I’ve noticed this year, a lot of people have told me that they’re intentionally trying to shop local and not order online, I mean I think people are doing both but they’re intentionally trying to help small businesses or local businesses this year.”

And they’re taking a more personal approach to their gifts this year.

Sharon Newman, Webb City Resident, said, “The shops that are different you know instead of the big box stores, I like to shop locally at the small stores for Christmas presents.

After a years worth of remaining more distant than anyone is used to, these stores offer the escape for many, all while being safe.

“They’re just excited to get out, and with a boutique and small places like this it’s not super packed at all times, so people feel comfortable coming in, stay, keep a safe distance, and just be safe,” said Bollin.

Shopping in person isn’t the only option, like Julie mentioned, several local businesses have offered online or curbside services since the pandemic first started. The best way to look for those is by contacting the businesses or looking on their website to see what options they offer.