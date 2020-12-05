Monett passes mask ordinance

MONETT, Mo. — Masks are now required in another Southwest Missouri city.

Monett city leaders passed an ordinance during a special session Thursday, requiring face coverings in the city, effective immediately. Bill 8828 says the covid-19 virus has been accelerating in the city, as well as in Barry and Lawrence Counties.

Face masks are now required for anyone entering a public facility or business. There are some exceptions to the rule, including health conditions, eating, or religious beliefs. And, children under the age of 6 will not be required to wear one.

Under the ordinance, businesses have the right to refuse service to someone not in compliance. Plus, offenders could face a fine up to $50. The ordinance expires on February 1st.