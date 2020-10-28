Missouri schools to receive rapid covid-19 tests

MISSOURI — Hundreds of schools throughout Missouri will have a new option for potential cases of coronavirus.

Schools throughout southwest Missouri will soon have a new tool for fighting covid-19, their own stock of rapid tests. Webb City school leaders see that as a big plus.

Kevin Cooper, WC R-7 Assistant Superintendent, said, “Oh I think there’s a lot of advantage. Number one is speed. We have been in a situation where we’ve been waiting 24 hours or even 72 hours to get these test results back “

The state is sending out 583,000 antigen test kits to nearly 330 school districts. A positive response kickstarts isolation.

“We can put that student back in the classroom a lot sooner if it’s a no.”

Webb City expects to get more than five thousand of the test kits.

“We think that we ordered enough that we will be able to get through several months if not even longer.”

The number is even higher for the Joplin School district – more than 7,000. There are requirements for using them. The student or staff member must be showing symptoms before they’re tested.

Melinda Moss, Joplin R-8 Superintendent, said, “Our nurses are being trained by the lab. It’s an online training.”

And while having an in-house option is a plus, it doesn’t take the place of any of the other precautions.

“This is an extra tool but it does not take the place of our cohort 404 and our seating charts and our mask requirement – those are all still very much happening.”