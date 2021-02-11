Missouri ranks in 10 top of states with residents who won’t take vaccine

MISSOURI — If you had the chance to get the vaccine – would you take it?

That was the question posed to over 700,000 Americans in a recent survey conducted by the What If Media Group. It found that residents in Missouri are in the top-10 when it comes to not intending to get the vaccine even when it becomes available to everyone.

56.8% percent of Show-Me State residents would say no to the injections. The only other Four State to have a higher percentage of people who don’t plan on getting the vaccine is Oklahoma – where 58.6% of respondents said no.