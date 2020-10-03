Missouri Job Center to host Virtual Business League

JOPLIN, Mo. — While some businesses have had to scale back their workforce since the start of the pandemic, many others have not. And in some cases they have multiple openings.

The Missouri Job Center wants to help them fill those openings. As a result, the center is getting ready to host a Virtual Business League.

Pam Regan says the event will take place next week and she says there’s still plenty of room for more companies to get on board.

Pam Regan, Missouri Job Center, said, “We’re going to be talking about the pandemic and issues that employers have identified and kind of brainstorming to see what kinds of solutions we can come up with and talk about how the Job Center might be able to help them fill those positions they have available.”

If you’d like to take part in the free Zoom event, which is taking place next Thursday, October 8th, beginning at noon.

www.sectorready.org/businessleague