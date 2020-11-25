Missouri Fire Dept. Flags to Fly Half-Staff in Honor of Fallen KC Captain

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson is ordering all fire station flags in the Show-Me-State to be flown at half-staff in honor of a fallen KCFD Captain.

Gov. Parson made the announcement in a Facebook post just before noon on Wednesday.

Captain Robert “Bobby” Rocha died on Saturday, November 21 as a result of COVID-19 that he contracted this month while working.

Rocha served with the Kansas City Fire Department for 29 years, according to the statement, and was committed to protecting his community.

