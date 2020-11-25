Missouri Fire Dept. Flags to Fly Half-Staff in Honor of Fallen KC Captain

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson is ordering all fire station flags in the Show-Me-State to be flown at half-staff in honor of a fallen KCFD Captain.
Gov. Parson made the announcement in a Facebook post just before noon on Wednesday.
Captain Robert “Bobby” Rocha died on Saturday, November 21 as a result of COVID-19 that he contracted this month while working.
Rocha served with the Kansas City Fire Department for 29 years, according to the statement, and was committed to protecting his community.
The full transcript can be read below:
I have ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at every fire station in the state of Missouri, the Fire Fighters Memorial in Kingdom City, and all government buildings in Cass, Clay, Jackson and Platte counties on Monday, November 30, 2020, in honor of Kansas City Fire Department Captain Robert “Bobby” Rocha.
After a brave fight, Captain Rocha died on Saturday, November 21 as a result of COVID-19 that he contracted this month while serving in his capacity as a firefighter.
Throughout his 29-year career with the Kansas City Fire Department, Captain Robert Rocha lived by the highest ideals of the fire service – the safety of others, professionalism, teamwork, and sacrifice.
The COVID-19 pandemic did not change Captain Rocha’s commitment to protecting others, as he and thousands of Missouri’s first responders continue to bravely and selflessly put their lives on the line to respond to emergency calls. We will never forget Captain Rocha’s faithful, noble service.Governor Mike Parson