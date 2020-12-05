Miami boys basketball team placed into quarantine

MIAMI, Ok. — The Miami boys basketball team won’t be playing games any time soon.

A positive covid case was confirmed through the State Department of Health. Making the entire team and coaching staff go into a 14-day quarantine. Which went into effect Thursday and runs through December 17th. The Wardogs were to play at the Seneca Tournament on December 10th and the 12th. And a home game against Jay on December 15th but both have been cancelled.

Robert Neill, Girls Basketball Coach, said, “We know how they feel you know what I mean, it’s kind of a helpless feeling, but it’s one of those I think we’re in a year you have to be just flexible and do what you have to do to get the season in for the kids especially the seniors.”

This quarantine will not affect the seventh, eighth, and freshman boys’ teams since they practice separately.