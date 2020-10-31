Mercy Clinics now offering Covid-19 antigen test

JOPLIN, Mo. — Mercy Clinics are now offering patients with new symptoms of covid-19 the option of taking an antigen test.

All of the Joplin Area Mercy Clinics are offering the diagnostic, which returns results in 15 to 30 minutes.

Patients must have had the covid-19 symptoms less than five days to qualify for the point-of-care antigen test.

That’s the time frame with the greatest accuracy for results. Mercy has been averaging ten to 12 of these tests a day. The antigen test is limited at clinics only, including walk-in locations on 50th Street, Rangeline Road, and at Stone’s Corner.

PCR testing is available for other patients; in those cases, the test is processed at the hospital with a longer time frame for returning results.