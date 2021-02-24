McDonald County Vaccine Clinic

PINEVILLE, Mo. — A local health department is offering a vaccine clinic Wednesday to qualifying Missouri residents.

The McDonald County Health Department is hosting a mass vaccine clinic today in the Corcoran Ball Park in Anderson (Wednesday, February 24th) until 4:00 P.M.

Missouri residents that meet the qualifications for this vaccine distribution will qualify if they:

are of 65 years of age or older

have certain underlying health problems

If you qualify, the Department asks you come between 8-11:00 AM or 1-4:30 PM.

For more information, you can contact the McDonald County Health Department at (417) 223-4351. Or you can visit their website, or Facebook page.