McDonald County leads state in covid-19 positivity rate

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Four counties in Southwest Missouri are in the top 10 for highest covid-19 positivity rates in the state, with McDonald County at the top of the list.

That’s out of 115 counties in the state.

The Show Me Strong Recovery Plan site shows McDonald County as number 1 with a 20% positivity rate.

That’s the percentage of people tested who come back positive.

Newton County is at number 3 with 19%, and Jasper County is at number 5 with 17%.

Barton County is at number 9 on the list at a 14% rate.

Comparatively, the latest CDC statistics show — the U.S. As a whole — has around a 4.8% positivity rate.