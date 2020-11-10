Mayor of Miami recovering from hospital stay due to covid-19

MIAMI, Ok. — The Mayor of Miami is back home after spending three nights in the hospital fighting covid-19.

Mayor Bless Parker tells us he’s doing a lot better Monday. His time in the hospital showed him a few things, the need for the community to mask up and just how hard health care workers are going to keep residents healthy.

Mayor Bless Parker, Miami Mayor, said, “For me, it was a headache, and normally if I do get a headache, that means I’m getting sick, whether that means the flu or whatever.”

But this time, it wasn’t the flu. Last Friday, Miami Mayor Bless Parker tested positive for covid-19.

“Got me on oxygen and stayed on oxygen until Sunday morning, when I was able to start keeping levels up on my own.”

He also received multiple rounds of Remdesivir and plasma. He kept residents updated on his progress all weekend through Facebook.

“They community has been really good behind me.”

Getting plenty of messages of encouragement and well wishes. Now back recovering at his home, Mayor Parker says this wouldn’t be possible without the health care staff at Integris Miami.

“I don’t think we realize what goes on for those young ladies inside those walls on a day to day basis, during this covid time for these individuals. It is taxing.”

He even says before he left the hospital on Monday, he unfortunately had to say goodbye to a close friend who passed away from the illness.

“It’s devastating. When you lose someone that has an awesome heart like this lady, and she passed away. But it’s even worse for these folks that have taken care of her for weeks trying to save her life.”

Conversations about a mask mandate have swirled since Mayor Parker tested positive, he says there are no plans on implementing an ordinance because Miami does not have the resources to enforce it. But he does have a message for the community.

“We just got to care about people and take care of each other. And social distance, use your hand sanitizer, wash your hands, wear your mask. Do those things because you care about your neighbor. And you don’t want to see your neighbor die because you didn’t wear a stinkin’ mask.”

Mayor Parker’s wife also tested positive for the illness as well, however she did not have to be hospitalized. Both of them will be spending the next 10 days in quarantine recovering until they are well again.