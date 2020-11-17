Mask Mandate Request

JOPLIN, Mo. — Six local health organizations in southwest Missouri are urging civic leaders to enact a mask requirement.

In an open letter, Mercy Health, Freeman Health System, the Community Clinic of Joplin, Access Family Care, and the Jasper County Health Department are pleading with city and county leaders to enact a mask ordinance.

Joplin’s mask ordinance was allowed to expire in august and has not renewed. They were the only town in southwest Missouri to create a mask mandate. Since that time, doctors at the Freeman COVID-19 unit say the death rate for patients system wide has continued to climb.

“Seven fold increase, from the time that we dropped the mandate, it’s gone up by seven times and there’s no reason to expect that number of death rate will not continue to go up until we slow down transmissions.” Dr. Robert McNab, Freeman COVID-19 Unit Director

“The resources in our hospital are limited, there is such as thing as capacity, we’re getting really close, and if we continue this trajectory, then we will reach capacity and so we have to stop it on the front end, that’s the transmission, we’re at the back end of this, and so we need some action now to really slow down the transmission in our community.” Jeremy Drinkwitz, President, Mercy Hospital Joplin

Drinkwitz says 30% of all patients coming into Mercy Hospital Joplin now are from COVID-19. He says moving excess patients with that to hospitals in larger cities is no longer an option because they too have reached capacity.

We talked to county commissioners in Jasper County and they say they are all in favor of discussing that topic. But one is sick with COVID-19 and the other two won’t get out of quarantine wuntil later this week.

We’ve reached out to Joplin City leaders but have not heard back yet.