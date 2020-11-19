Local School Districts Discuss Holiday COVID Plans

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Four States has more COVID-19 cases now than we ever have, but that trend isn’t being seen in the Joplin School District.

With Thanksgiving and Christmas around the corner–district leaders are hoping to keep it that way. “I think the district is doing phenomenally well.” says Dr. Melinda Moss Supt. Joplin Schools.

Schools across the country and in the four states are lengthening thanksgiving break for one reason or another. But Joplin schools hasn’t even needed to consider that. “I look at those numbers daily.” said Dr. Moss.

Right now the average positive case rate in the entire school district is less than 1%.

And that’s the highest it’s been all year.

“But we have seen our trend line tick up a little bit and it usually lags behind what’s happening in the county and the city.” commented the Superintendent. Quarantines are a bit higher, but not by much.

“Now quarantines are a bit more but still yet but our quarantine numbers have been staying low as well.” says Dr. Moss.

But the holidays are coming up and parents and kids will have to take the virus seriously over the breaks to stay in school.

“Well it’s disappointing but first and foremost our goal is to stay in school and to stay in school safely for as long as we can.” said Dr. Melinda Moss.

Other districts have already made decisions to lengthen Thanksgiving break.

In Webb City–the district is moving to virtual learning on Monday and Tuesday for cleaning inside their buildings. Plus the time will allow students to get out of quarantine and return to class after the holiday. Carl Junction already had a longer Thanksgiving break in their calendar. In Carthage they’re also moving to virtual learning on Monday and Tuesday. But if cases do start to grow in the Joplin school district–they’re ready.

“We’re prepared much better today than we were last spring when there was the widespread shut down so we’re prepared to keep having school if we should have to do that but right now we’re hoping we don’t get to that point. said Dr. Moss.

And the work could not have been done without the help of every staff memeber in every district–not just Joplin.

“And I want to compliment our administrative staff, our tech department, food service, transportation, everyone has pulled together in a herculean fashion to make sure we are very well positioned for what ever happens.” says Dr. Melinda Moss.