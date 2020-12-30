Local health department warns of contact tracing fraud

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Health Department is warning residents to be wary of a potential criminal scheme.

NCDH says they have received a report of individuals visiting county residents claiming to be health department workers.

The report says the suspects announced themselves as employees of the NCHD and stated their visit was for contact tracing reasons.

NCHD says they DO NOT make unannounced home visits to perform contact tracing, and only contact individuals by phone or e-mail when doing so. All employees with the health department will have an ID badge if conducting outside visits.

Law enforcement has been notified of this possible criminal conduct.