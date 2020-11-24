Local COVID Testing Information

JOPLIN, Mo. – As we enter the winter season, several COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in your area will transition to curbside pickup of self-administered collection kits. Customers can request a test kit at www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com.

COVID-19 self-collection kits will be delivered curbside at the Walmart store located at:

· 100 Commercial Lane, Pineville, MO, 64856

COVID-19 self-collection kits will be delivered through the pharmacy drive-thru and observed by the pharmacist at the following Walmart store locations:

· 1600 East 7th, Joplin, MO, 64801

· 25145 Demott Dr, Joplin, MO, 64801

Testing is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials and will test adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested. Please note, testing is not conducted at the Walmart stores and Test Kits are not to be picked up inside Walmart stores. Please remain inside your vehicle.

Details regarding the testing sites:

Curbside pickup of test kits will be open 7 days per week, weather permitting

M-Sat: 9 AM – 1 PM, and 2:30 PM – 4 PM

Sunday: 10 AM – 1 PM, and 2:30 PM – 4 PM