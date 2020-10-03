List: Top-level U.S. staff’s coronavirus test results

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (R) watches as US President Donald Trump walks off Marine One while arriving at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on October 2, 2020. – President Donald Trump will spend the coming days in a military hospital just outside Washington to undergo treatment for the coronavirus, but will continue to work, the White House said Friday (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(KRON) — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania tested positive for COVID-19 late Thursday night. The two were tested for the virus after Trump’s aide Hope Hicks had a positive test result.

Since then, many top-level staff who are regularly in contact with Trump and Hicks are starting to get COVID-19 tests.

Watch Live: Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has ‘mild symptoms’

Here’s a list of U.S. officials who got tested and their results (not limited to Trump’s staff). This will be updated as information comes in.

President Donald Trump – Positive First Lady Melania Trump – Positive Jared Kushner (son-in-law) and Ivanka Trump (daughter) – Negative Barron Trump (son) – Negative

Former VP Joe Biden – Negative

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen – Negative

Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris – Negative

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi – Negative

Trump’s Aide Hope Hicks – Positive

Former Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway – Positive

U.S. Secretary of Treasure Steve Mnuchin – Negative

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar – Negative

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross – Negative

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel – Positive

Nominee for Supreme Court Justice, Amy Coney Barrett – Negative

Senator Mike Lee (Utah) – Positive

Senator Thom Tillis (North Carolina) – Positive

Joe Biden: ‘We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family’

Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic rival for the presidency, tested negative for coronavirus on Friday morning. He was with Trump, without a mask, during the presidential debate on Tuesday. Although they were standing 6 feet apart, they were indoors and shouting at each other without masks on.