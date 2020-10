JOPLIN, Mo. — A child care program is getting a big boost at Missouri Southern.

The Lion Cub Academy is getting $470,000 in CARES Act funding. It’s one of five higher education institutions receiving the grant to increase the availability of child care and improve quality.

The funding focuses on caring for children ages six weeks through five years old. The Lion Cub Academy had previously expanded operations three years ago, growing enrollment from 59 to 90 students.