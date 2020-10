LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — Labette Health Hospital leaders are asking for the communities help during the pandemic.

Labette Health CEO Brian Williams asked the public to help the hospital by modifying their every day behavior.

Williams said their hospital has had its ICU at a higher occupation than normal and it has taken its toll on the staff.

He’s asking everyone to live their normal lives but to please incorporate masks, flu shots, social distancing, and washing their hands.