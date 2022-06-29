WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans testing positive for the coronavirus increased by 4,988 in the past seven days. That is the largest seven-day increase since mid-February.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the seven-day average of new cases is 667, which is 115 more than last Wednesday. Of the recent cases, 84 are the BA.2 stealth omicron variant.

The KDHE said seven more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, and 134 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.

121 patients are adults, an increase of two over last week

13 are children, up five from last week

14 of the patients are in intensive care, an increase of four since last Wednesday

An infection specialist at the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City said the COVID-19 patients who are being admitted are the ones who are not caught up on their COVID-19 vaccinations.

“The vaccine is like air bags or a seat belt — it won’t prevent you from getting into a car wreck, but what it will do is prevent you from having those severe or sub-optimal outcomes,” Dr. Dana Hawkinson, University of Kansas Health System, said. “That’s what the vaccine does. It prevents hospitalizations, reduces risk of hospitalizations and severe disease.”

The KDHE says more than 14,000 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past seven days:

3,963 Kansans got their first dose

2,198 got a second dose

8,591 got a booster shot

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 67.59% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 59.14% have completed a vaccine series.

COVID-19 vaccines are now available for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. We have reached out to the KDHE to see if any of the newly vaccinated Kansans are in that young age group, but we have not heard back yet.