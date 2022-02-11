WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas is seeing fewer people test positive for the coronavirus. This week, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 11,748 new cases. That is almost 10,000 fewer than last week’s total.

In the past two days, the KDHE said 3,267 Kansans tested positive. However, it does not have a way to track people who test positive with in-home testing kits unless those people follow up with a more traditional test.

The state said another 26 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since the Wednesday update. The KDHE reports 7,846 Kansans have died from COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began.

In the past two days, another 129 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The KDHE COVID-19 dashboard is down for maintenance Friday. Because it is unavailable, we cannot get the seven-day rolling average of deaths, the ages of those who have died, the number of coronavirus variants in Kansas, and the total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital and in intensive care.

The KDHE expects the dashboard to be available again on Monday.

The KDHE COVID-19 vaccine dashboard is still available. Since Wednesday, the state reports more than 8,600 vaccines have been administered:

2,011 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

2,904 got a second dose

3,766 got their third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 65.72% have received at least one dose, while 56.73% have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.