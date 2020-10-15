Kansas sees six percent increase in traffic crash deaths

KANSAS — The Kansas Highway Patrol reports fatal traffic crashes for the entire state are on the rise. Most recent figures show Kansas has had 331 deaths related to traffic crashes–up six percent from this time in 2019.

Authorities are attributing this trend to covid-19 changing our driving habits. When the stay at home order was issued, fewer drivers were on the roads–driving at higher speeds.

Sheriff David Groves, Cherokee County, said, “Initially a lot of places, and Kansas was one of them, had a shutdown or lockdown time period. And during that time, traffic count was significantly lower. And so those that we’re driving–started driving faster.”

Locally, Sheriff Groves says he has noticed drivers are driving a lot faster than usual. He encourages residents to always practice safety behind the wheel–wear your seatbelt, check for the speed limit and don’t drive distracted.