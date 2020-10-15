Jury trials to resume in some Kansas counties

KANSAS — New rules mean jury trials can restart for several Southeast Kansas counties. The Kansas Supreme Court has approved a covid-19 plan for the 31st judicial district.

That covers legal proceedings in Allen, Neosho, Wilson, and Woodson Counties. Social distancing is a factor, along with alternate sites for some trials.

The plan also addresses the use of personal protective equipment and providing an audio stream of most proceedings through Zoom and YouTube.

You can see the full plan by following the link below.

https://0201.nccdn.net/1_2/000/000/127/9f2/a.o-287-jury-trial-plan.pdf