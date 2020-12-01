Joplin’s hospitalization numbers remain steady

A medical worker wearing protective gear enters the treatment hall of a temporary hospital for coronavirus patients in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Russia’s health care system has been under severe strain in recent weeks, as a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic has swept the country. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Hospitalization numbers at Joplin hospitals, comprising of Freeman, Mercy, and Landmark, stayed fairly steady over the last week. As of Monday, November 30, there is a 95-hospitalization occupancy of COVID-19 patients in Joplin’s hospitals. This is one more than the occupancy number from the previous Monday, November 23.

This number reflects the number of patients currently being treated with COVID-19 at the three previously mentioned hospitals. The 95-hospital occupancy includes residents outside Joplin city limits. As of November 30, there are 19 Joplin residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is up six from the previous Monday.

Today, Tuesday, December 1, marks day 12 of the Joplin mask mandate that went into effect following the Joplin City Council special meeting Thursday, November 19. It has also been five days since the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Joplin COVID-19 Dashboard, last updated November 30 at 10 p.m., shows that Joplin has had a total of 3,615 COVID-19 cases with 62 deaths, and has 286 active cases and 3,267 inactive cases. The dashboard shows that there have been 41 cases in the last day, 266 in the last seven days, and 575 in the last 14 days. Currently, the age group with the most COVID-19 cases in Joplin are those ages 20-29 with 782 total cases. The age group with the second highest number of cases in Joplin are those ages 30-39 with 523 total cases.